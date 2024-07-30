Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man from Wales was tragically found dead in his hotel room by his friends during a holiday in Benidorm, Spain.

Harvey Dominy, 21, had travelled to Benidorm for a holiday with his friends earlier this month. His group left the hotel around 7pm on Tuesday, July 16, but when they returned hours later, they discovered Mr Dominy motionless on the floor and without a pulse.

Mr Dominy was sadly declared dead at the scene, reports Wales Online. The court was told that it is believed Mr Dominy passed away between 9pm and 10.30pm that evening.

A young man from Wales was tragically found dead in his hotel room by his friends during a holiday in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

The man from Merthyr Tydfil was identified by his friends and a post-mortem examination was conducted, though it did not provide a provisional cause of death. Kerrie Burge, the assistant coroner for south Wales central, postponed the inquest until further details can be obtained from the Spanish authorities. She extended her condolences to Mr Dominy's family.

Mr Dominy’s loved ones honoured him over the weekend by releasing blue balloons to the tune of Forever Young and donning T-shirts bearing his image. A GoFundMe set up by a family friend of Harvey has raised nearly £14,000 out of a target of £12,745 to help bring him home.