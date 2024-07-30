Benidorm Spain: British holidaymaker, 21, found dead on hotel room floor by friends after night out with cause of death unknown
Harvey Dominy, 21, had travelled to Benidorm for a holiday with his friends earlier this month. His group left the hotel around 7pm on Tuesday, July 16, but when they returned hours later, they discovered Mr Dominy motionless on the floor and without a pulse.
Mr Dominy was sadly declared dead at the scene, reports Wales Online. The court was told that it is believed Mr Dominy passed away between 9pm and 10.30pm that evening.
The man from Merthyr Tydfil was identified by his friends and a post-mortem examination was conducted, though it did not provide a provisional cause of death. Kerrie Burge, the assistant coroner for south Wales central, postponed the inquest until further details can be obtained from the Spanish authorities. She extended her condolences to Mr Dominy's family.
Mr Dominy’s loved ones honoured him over the weekend by releasing blue balloons to the tune of Forever Young and donning T-shirts bearing his image. A GoFundMe set up by a family friend of Harvey has raised nearly £14,000 out of a target of £12,745 to help bring him home.
Joanne Taylor, who set up the page, wrote: " I'm making this gofund me page for a family friend, and brother Ricky & Mckenzie. As they have recently lost their beautiful kind hearted beloved son & brother, we as a community always pull together in these difficult times to help others, as we all know losing someone special is hard enough without the financial side of it too, so I'd be very greatful if you could donate to this page to take some pressure off Harvey's family as it's costing between 7,000 - 12,000 to get him home where he belongs, thank you so so much."
