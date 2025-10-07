A little girl has been left orphaned after her parents died in a boiling motel bathtub following a night of partying for her fourth birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Military police officer Jeferson Luiz Sagaz, 37, and his partner Ana Carolina Silva, 41 — a nail salon owner — were found dead in a motel suite in Brazil. The couple had spent the day celebrating their daughter’s birthday at a food park, drinking before heading to a nightclub.

They then checked into the Dallas Motel in São José, Santa Catarina state, just after midnight on August 11. But Jeferson and Ana Carolina never returned to collect their child the next morning at Jeferson's sister's home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worried relatives reported them missing, and police later found the pair lifeless in the bathroom. Investigators say the couple passed out in a bathtub filled with 50°C water while a space heater blasted heat into the room.

A little girl has been left orphaned after her parents died in a boiling motel bathtub following a night of partying for her fourth birthday. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Toxicology tests revealed very high alcohol levels and traces of cocaine, Globo G1 reported. As well as the room, officers examined the the couple's car and the motel's CCTV.

Chief Medical Examiner Andressa Boer Fronza said: “The cause of both deaths was exogenous poisoning, favouring the process of heatstroke with intense dehydration, thermal collapse, culminating in organ failure and death.” Civil Police carried out 16 forensic tests, ruling out electric shock, drowning, carbon monoxide poisoning or foul play.

Chief of Police Felipe Simão Gomes said: “These circumstances, combined with the substances found on the bodies, led the Civil Police to conclude that the cause of death was sudden and not due to third-party intervention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends described the couple, together for nearly 20 years, as sociable and devoted parents. Police said there was no history of violence. The couple’s daughter, just four years old, is now in the care of relatives.