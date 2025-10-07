Brazil: Parents found dead in 50C scalding hot bath after drinking to celebrate four-year-old daughter's birthday - leaving girl an orphan
Military police officer Jeferson Luiz Sagaz, 37, and his partner Ana Carolina Silva, 41 — a nail salon owner — were found dead in a motel suite in Brazil. The couple had spent the day celebrating their daughter’s birthday at a food park, drinking before heading to a nightclub.
They then checked into the Dallas Motel in São José, Santa Catarina state, just after midnight on August 11. But Jeferson and Ana Carolina never returned to collect their child the next morning at Jeferson's sister's home.
Worried relatives reported them missing, and police later found the pair lifeless in the bathroom. Investigators say the couple passed out in a bathtub filled with 50°C water while a space heater blasted heat into the room.
Toxicology tests revealed very high alcohol levels and traces of cocaine, Globo G1 reported. As well as the room, officers examined the the couple's car and the motel's CCTV.
Chief Medical Examiner Andressa Boer Fronza said: “The cause of both deaths was exogenous poisoning, favouring the process of heatstroke with intense dehydration, thermal collapse, culminating in organ failure and death.” Civil Police carried out 16 forensic tests, ruling out electric shock, drowning, carbon monoxide poisoning or foul play.
Chief of Police Felipe Simão Gomes said: “These circumstances, combined with the substances found on the bodies, led the Civil Police to conclude that the cause of death was sudden and not due to third-party intervention.”
Friends described the couple, together for nearly 20 years, as sociable and devoted parents. Police said there was no history of violence. The couple’s daughter, just four years old, is now in the care of relatives.