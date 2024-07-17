Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British tourist, 50, was killed and his wife seriously injured after being mowed down by “drunk driver” outside their hotel in Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple were making their way back to their hotel on Tuesday night (9 June) just after 11pm when a car hit them as they crossed a road. Emergency services, including local police and medical personnel, attended to the victims.

Both were transported in critical condition to Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital. Despite medical efforts, the man, 50, succumbed to his injuries. His wife, 48, was taken to the ICU in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British tourist, 50, was killed and his wife seriously injured after being mowed down by “drunk driver” outside their hotel in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Olive Press reports that the woman is now in “stable” condition. After hitting the couple, the driver fled the scene but was later caught by police.

He was found to be more than three times over the legal alcohol limit for driving. The man was also reportedly driving without a licence and now faces a reckless homicide charge, alongside a host of existing driving offences. The 23-year-old was driving a Peugeot 406 which has been pictured with its windscreen smashed.

The British couple were on holiday in Los Narejos, part of the Los Alcázares village in southern Spain. They were staying at the Costa Narejos Hotel according to The Olive Press. The couple's identities have not been revealed.

The area of Los Narejos is know as 'Little England' due to the number of Brits who come to the area on holiday. The pair were walking along the road Rio Dobra when they were hit. A member of the emergency services told El Espanol: "A caller said the car had gone over a zebra crossing at high speed and witnesses said the two injured tourists spoke English”.