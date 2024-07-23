Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wife of a British tourist has died after being catapulted into the air from an inflatable ride and landing on her head while on holiday in the Philippines.

Mother-of-two Catherine Egam Mcewan, 43, from Cagayan de Oro City, tried out the activity during her trip with her husband Ken Mcewan and their children in Olango Island, on July 11. A man landed on the balloon, launching the mother into the air.

Instead of her plunging into the water with a splash, Catherine slammed head-first back onto the inflatable's surface, cracking her neck and rolling into the sea. Lifeguards waited for a moment for her to resurface, but when she remained motionless underwater, worker Jay Paul Ontong, 21, rushed to drag her back to shore near the the Pinky's Floating Cottage resort.

Catherine was taken to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where she remained in a coma until she tragically died on July 19. Husband Ken, a tech specialist from Edinburgh who is now based in Singapore, posted a tribute picture online of him with Catherine and their two children.

Police citing her death certificate said she died of a “spinal injury due to extreme water sports”. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has issued a cease-and-desist order on Pinky's Floating Cottage on July 21.