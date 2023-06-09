The 38-year-old woman is understood to have been found by her partner who she shared an apartment with

A British woman has reportedly been found dead with “bruises all over her body” at home in Cyprus.

The body of the 38-year-old, who has not yet been named, is understood to have been found at an apartment she shared with her partner in Kato Paphos, in western Cyprus.

The Cyprus Mail reported that the woman’s partner informed local authorities of her death and said he found her when he returned home on Wednesday afternoon (7 June). Police said she was discovered at around 4.30pm in the apartment.

According to initial examinations, the 38-year-old had bruises all over her body and two black eyes.

Head of Cyprus police Michalis Nikolaou an investigation into her death has been launched and forensic officers have collected evidence from the scene for examination.

The woman’s body was taken to Nicosia general hospital morgue where an autopsy was due to take place at 1.30pm on Thursday (8 June), the Mail reports.

