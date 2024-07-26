Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British yachtsman's boat was sank after it was attacked by orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar off the Spanish coast.

Robert Powell and two other occupants of Bonhomme William had to be rescued by coastguards after the vessel had its steering disabled and started taking on water. The London-based managing director shared posts on social media sowing his yacht disappearing under the sea, adding that the yacht was attacked by a pod of five orcas between the southern towns of Tarifa and Barbate.

Mr Powell posted: “Bonhomme William my lovely boat has been sunk off the coast of Spain. It was attacked at 8pm by a pod of five orcas.” He told worried friends in a subsequent message: “We were all rescued and are safe now” before responding to recent claims by scientists that orcas targeting yachts are “playing games for an adrenaline rush”.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service said in a statement: “Yesterday evening a yacht a sailboat called Bonhomme William which was two miles off Camarinal Cape between Tarifa and Barbate reported that after interaction with orcas she needed to be towed as her steering system was inoperative. 'The skipper added that the three people on board were okay and the vessel was not taking on water. Our Tarifa centre mobilised coastguard vessel Salvamar Enif.

“The sailboat then called again to report the orcas were still interacting and it was now taking on water. The crew were told help was on its way and to prepare the water pump. Salvamar Enif reported when it was close to the other vessel's position that it has seen two flares in the area followed by a parachute flare.”

The spokesman added: “On arrival it reported the life raft had been thrown into the water and the yacht had lost its waterline. The Salvamar Enif crew rescued the three people on board and reported they were all okay.