Thousands of people are evacuated as fire near Yosemite National Park continues to burn

A destructive wildfire has been unable to be contained by firefighters in California.

The blaze is near the Yosemite National Park and has grown into one of the biggest fires of the year in the state.

About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

It is the latest wildfire in one of the biggest states in the United States.

Where is the fire?

It is in Mariposa County, according to Cal Fire - the official government website.

The blaze has spread over 14,281 acres and is 0 per cent contained as of the latest update.

It erupted on Friday (22 July) south west of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County.

What have Cal Fire said?

“Today the weather is expected to remain hot with minimum humidity between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, which will hamper firefighting efforts,” a Sunday (24 July) morning incident report said.

Officials described “explosive fire behaviour” on Saturday (23 July) as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday, the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles of forest land, Cal Fire said.

The cause was under investigation.

A forest is incinerated by the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

What has the state of California said?

Evacuation orders were in place for more than 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire’s effects.

Flames destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said.

Numerous roads were closed, including State Route 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the western United States much warmer and drier over the past 30 years.

Are there any other wildfires in California?

Cal Fire’s website has a tracker of wildfires currently on-going in the state.

Oak Fire is the biggest, but there is also Electra Fire, Anzar Fire and Winding Fire.

Here is a screen shot of the map from Cal Fire’s website:

Wildfires in California as of 24 July. Screenshot from Cal Fire website

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park.

The 7.5-square-mile fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

What have scientist said about the fire?

Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Have any homes been left without power?

Oak Fire has caused power issues in parts of California.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored.