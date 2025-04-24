Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ChatGPT has answered the question ‘what should be the capital of Argentina if not Buenos Aires?’.

Local news outlets in Argentina report that although Buenos Aires is officially the federal capital of Argentina its country has many historic cities that could easily fill this role. ChatGPT offered five other alternatives for what the capital of Argentina could be.

Listed below are the cities that could be the capital of Argentina, according to ChatGPT.

Córdoba: The country 's second most populous city , located in a central area . This city is considered a crucial educational, industrial, and technological hub, making it a strong candidate to be the capital.

Rosario: A port city strategically located on the Paraná River . Despite its proximity to Buenos Aires , Rosario has significant economic and commercial influence, making it a worthwhile option.

San Miguel de Tucumán: This city is also being considered as a possible alternative capital. The city is recognized for its historical significance as the birthplace of Argentine independence and is located in the north of the country.

Viedma: It was proposed as the new capital during Raúl Alfonsín's administration. It represents a symbol of decentralization toward Argentine Patagonia and could be an interesting option to consider.

Santiago del Estero: Argentina’s oldest city, with a considerable historical heritage, is considered an alternative. Although its economic and logistical weight is smaller, its historical significance makes it a worthwhile option.

Why are people searching what should be the capital of Argentina?

NationalWorld asked ChatGPT why people are searching what the capital of Argentina should be if it wasn’t Buenos Aires. AI said it could be due to “historical debates and recent economic reforms that have reignited discussions about the country's political and economic centralization.”

It adds: “In the 1980s, President Raúl Alfonsín proposed relocating Argentina's capital from Buenos Aires to the Patagonian city of Viedma. This initiative, known as the "Proyecto Patagonia," aimed to decentralize political power, promote regional development, and alleviate the overpopulation and economic concentration in Buenos Aires. The plan was formalized through Law No. 23.512 and involved the creation of a federal district encompassing Viedma, Carmen de Patagones, and Guardia Mitre. However, the project faced strong opposition from economic and political interests in Buenos Aires and was eventually abandoned during Carlos Menem's presidency”.