This is the fierce moment a woman in a skirt and 3in heels climbs a cliff face as if walking on flat ground while stunned spectators watch in awe.

The video was filmed in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, and was posted online on October 20.

The clip shows the woman, known online as sports blogger Che Baobao, walking steadily up a steep trail while wearing heeled shoes and a flowing dress. Several people are heard exclaiming in the background as she makes her way towards the top with incredible ease.

According to Che Baobao, the moment was not a planned stunt, but she and her friend spontaneously decided to take a hike despite not being dressed for the occasion.

Che Baobao said: "Yesterday, my friend and I were hanging out at Sunhu Park when my bestie suddenly said, 'Let's climb the nearby Little Ling Peak!' I said, 'Why not!' - so there I was, wearing high heels and a chiffon dress, hair down and messy, charging uphill.

Sports blogger Che Baobao goes hiking with high heels in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province in China. She said that she climbs mountains regularly and didn't think it was a big deal | NewsX

"I couldn’t stop laughing at myself on the way. My friend was wearing thick platform shoes, and we were both thinking, please don’t let us run into anyone we know! Haha - of course, that’s exactly what happened.

Che Baobao in more conventional hiking gear, after she was filmed climbing a steep hill in 3in heels and a chiffon dress | NewsX

"As soon as we started climbing, we bumped into five or six friends who were fully geared up in hiking outfits. They thought we were just joking, but I wasn’t about to back down. I went straight for the toughest route, Line 4: it’s all cliffs! I tucked my chiffon dress into my waist; forget being ladylike, I just went for it."

According to her, the climb went “surprisingly smoothly”, and she eventually made it to the top.

She added that going down the mountain in heels proved inconvenient, so she removed her shoes and descended barefoot.

Some viewers compared her to a mountain goat for the way she balanced and moved confidently on the rocky slope. Che Baobao, who has around social media 52,000 followers, often posts videos of outdoor activities, including hiking, cycling, and skiing.

