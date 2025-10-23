A young woman experienced actual horror at a haunted house when an employee began choking her and pulling her by her hair while zapping her with a taser as she screamed for help.

The incident took place at a house of fear attraction in Beyoglu, Turkey, at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

According to reports, 24-year-old Melike G. went to the haunted house with six friends. Before entering the horror rooms, the group told staff that they did not want to be touched, and were assured that no contact would occur.

But moments later, an employee identified as Baran T., 18, entered the room where Melike was and grabbed her by the hair and neck before forcing her to the floor.

Video footage shows the man holding her down by her neck while using what appears to be a taser to deliver electric shocks to her body. After the session ended, Melike left the attraction and went to hospital to obtain a medical report.

She then filed a complaint with police, saying she had been beaten and electric-shocked despite her clear refusal to be touched.

Based on her statement and the footage, officers from the Guven Teams Branch Directorate detained the employee. Baran T. told officers that he had informed customers before entering that physical contact could occur, and he was later charged with “intentional wounding”.

After processing, prosecutors ordered his release from the police station. Meanwhile, officers from the Beyoglu Public Security Bureau and the Beyoglu Municipality Police Department sealed off the business where the incident happened.

