A Chinese student studying in Malaysia died by suicide after she was manipulated by scammers into believing she was a suspect in a murder case, according to local media outlet China Press.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, Li Bowen, 20, had been in Malaysia for only five days when she received a call from individuals posing as “China police.” During the call, Li was falsely told that she was a “major suspect” in a criminal syndicate and was accused of being responsible for the death of an elderly woman.

The scammers then demanded 258,000 RMB (approximately £27, 598) to clear her name, threatening that if she failed to comply, she would be arrested and imprisoned for at least a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, the scammers also monitored Li’s movements in real time for four consecutive days, placing her under immense psychological and emotional pressure. On March 22, just nine days after her arrival in Malaysia, Li fell from the 39th floor of a condominium in Selangor. Her body was later discovered on the sixth floor.

Her devastated parents flew to Malaysia on March 23 to learn more about their daughter’s death.

Speaking to China Press, Li’s mother said her daughter had written a 500-word letter on the day of her death, explaining that she had signed a “confidentiality agreement” and could not reveal details of her situation.

A Chinese student studying in Malaysia died by suicide after she was manipulated by scammers into believing she was a suspect in a murder case | Getty Images

In the letter, Li wrote: “Mom, I beg you, please help me! This is the only risk I can take to ask for your help!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warned her mother not to speak about the issue over the phone, adding that doing so could result in a 10-year prison sentence.

“When I read the letter, I immediately knew she was scammed and tried to warn her. However, it was too late as I soon lost contact with her,” her mother said. “I believe she was brainwashed by the fake police. She would rather believe the scammers than me. In the end, to avoid burdening the family, she walked down the path of no return, with the letter being her last words to us.”

The family had chosen Malaysia for Li’s studies due to its relatively affordable living costs and prospects for a better future.

“She was a simple-minded person who had a small social circle and knew little of how society operated. She was also very trusting of others,” her mother added. “She also had a kind heart. Whenever she saw stray cats or dogs on the street, she would stop to pet them. And now… she’s gone just like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Li’s body is expected to be repatriated to China for burial. Her father has called on the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia to intervene and ensure local authorities investigate the full circumstances of her death.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information