Australian authorities are investigating after an elderly woman who was left behind on a Great Barrier Reef island by a cruise ship she was travelling on was found dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, 80, had been hiking on Lizard Island when the Coral Adventurer cruise ship she had been travelling on left without her. She had been hiking with fellow passenger on the Great Barrier Reef island when she reportedly split from the group to take a rest before being left behind by the ship.

The Coral Adventurer left Lizard Island, which is located around 155 miles from Cairns, between 6pm and 7pm local time but returned later that evening after it was noticed that the woman was missing. Following a major search operation, the woman’s body was found on Sunday morning (October 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian authorities are investigating after an elderly woman who was a passenger on cruise ship Coral Adventurer and left behind on a Great Barrier Reef island was found dead shortly after. | AFP via Getty Images

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said that it was first alerted to the fact the woman was missing at around 9pm local time on Saturday evening. The AMSA also confirmed it was investigating the incident and was due to speak to ship crew when the boat docks in Darwin later this week.

The organisation said in a statement: “AMSA is currently liaising and working with other relevant agencies on this matter," the spokesperson said. AMSA takes the safety of passengers and crew onboard commercial vessels seriously.”

Coral Expeditions chief executive Mark Fifield confirmed that the woman’s family had been informed. He said in a statement: “While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman's family.”

Traci Ayris, who was sailing near Lizard Island at the time the search for the woman began, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC): "We knew that someone was missing and then we saw the Coral Adventurer heading back to Lizard [Island] on our AIS tracker. When it arrived [between 1am and 2am on Sunday] they sent a crew of seven to shore with torches. They searched until about 3am, then the search was called off until first light when the chopper would return.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the elderly woman was found “right away” when the search recommenced in the morning, saying: “We knew she was dead because they called everyone back from the search immediately. And no-one went to the spot that the chopper was hovering over until later that day when the police arrived.”