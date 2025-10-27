A crew member has tragically died onboard a popular P&O cruise ship in a tragic accident.

The tragedy occurred on the Arvia, a 16-deck liner capable of carrying more than 7,000 people, which departed Southampton on Friday. The vessel was bound for the Caribbean on a 14-night voyage.

But an unnamed crew member sadly died on board Arvia yesterday (Sunday 26 October), P&O Cruises confirmed. Full details regarding the fatal incident remain under investigation.

A spokesperson for the cruise firm told The Sun: “We can confirm the death of a crewmember following an accident on board Arvia yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends both on board and at home and we are providing every possible support to them.”

The ship is presently sailing toward Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the next scheduled port of call. It will continue to Barbados on November 7, P&O Cruises confirmed.

Authorities are now working closely with the cruise line to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.