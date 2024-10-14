Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of killing an adult content creator after tying her up naked in her bedroom and then stealing her car has been arrested by police.

Model Cindy Elizabeth Hernandez Perez, 36, was found dead by police after failing to collect her three-year-old son from nursery school.

Police say she had been stripped and bound and was covered in stab wounds, many of them to her face, before the killers stole her car and fled. The knife that killed her was found in her apartment, according to local media.

Now police in Monterrey, in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, say they have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal October 4 killing.

Cindy, known to her online followers as Ana Fabiola or ‘La Barbie Regia’, also worked part-time as an escort, say reports. Her alleged killer, named only as Francisco, was reportedly traced from CCTV footage showing him stealing Cindy's car after leaving her apartment.

The car was discovered close to his home after police and traffic officers traced its route to Santiago 30 miles away.

Police believe the delivery driver may have had an accomplice as security CCTV showed a second vehicle closely following the stolen car.

Investigation prosecutor Griselda Nunez told local media: "We are certain of the participation of more than one person. Although only one person got into the victim's vehicle, the cameras show another car accompanying him."

Cindy had more than 10,200 fans on Instagram.

She described herself as an “entrepreneur of love, beauty queen and model” as well as a Catholic and fan of local football club Tigres. Her last post showed her dancing erotically to music, wearing a thong and a skimpy top.

In another recent post, she shared a selfie alongside a message which said: “A smile is the curve that sets everything straight.”

Story: NewsX/Newsflash