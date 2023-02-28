For the curious.
Reville: 850kg of cocaine washes up onshore in town on Cotentin Peninsula in northwestern France

Police are investigating the origins of the drug haul which washed up on the shore of the town of Reville

By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago

Almost a tonne of cocaine has washed up on a French beach, with police officers working to identify the origin of the huge haul of drugs.

Two large packages, weighing a total of 850kg, were found attached together by a rope on the shore of the town of Reville in northwestern France. Authorities have said that while packages containing drugs have washed up on shore before, a package of this size was extremely unusual.

Officers are currently working to establish whether the packages fell from a ship or whether they were dropped intentionally for traffickers to pick up off of the beach. It comes amid a surge in cocaine supplies in Europe, with an increase in drug violence also recorded across the continent.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

PoliceFrance