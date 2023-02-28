Police are investigating the origins of the drug haul which washed up on the shore of the town of Reville

Almost a tonne of cocaine has washed up on a French beach, with police officers working to identify the origin of the huge haul of drugs.

Two large packages, weighing a total of 850kg, were found attached together by a rope on the shore of the town of Reville in northwestern France. Authorities have said that while packages containing drugs have washed up on shore before, a package of this size was extremely unusual.

Officers are currently working to establish whether the packages fell from a ship or whether they were dropped intentionally for traffickers to pick up off of the beach. It comes amid a surge in cocaine supplies in Europe, with an increase in drug violence also recorded across the continent.