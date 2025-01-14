Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young girl has been killed by a crocodile after it snatched her off a river bank in Indonesia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caca, aged five, was bathing in a lake with her parents when she was snatched by the beast. The tragedy took place around 9am on Saturday morning (11 January) in Bukit Layang Village in the Bangka Regency, when the girl waded into the water.

The crocodile lunged at Caca, dragging the screaming girl into the murky depths as her parents desperately tried to save her. Rescue teams, including local police, villagers, and members of the Bangka Belitung search and rescue agency, worked through the day to locate the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hours later, the crocodile was caught and brought ashore. Caca, who had her skull crushed by the beast's jaws, had her body recovered early the following morning. “The victim was snatched by a crocodile,” confirmed I Made Oka Astawa, head of the provincial search and rescue agency. The girl’s body has since been handed over to her grieving family for burial.

A young girl has been killed by a crocodile after it snatched her off a river bank in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The region, part of the Southeast Asian archipelago known for its exotic wildlife, has seen its share of fatal crocodile encounters over the years. The island alone has seen some of the most savage attacks the world has ever witnessed - and Indonesia has had almost 10 times more saltwater crocodile attacks than any other country.

Since 2014, at least 478 people have been killed and another 531 injured in croc attacks - however these figures are believed to be a gross underestimate. Tin mining has left the landscape littered with craters which fill with rainwater and become home for the spiralling croc population.