We're all familiar with the classic Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, but did you know the film is actually based on a real holiday that is celebrated every year?

Groundhog Day is an important date for the residents of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, with the iconic groundhog ceremony seen as a prediction to when spring will be on the way.

Punxsutawney Phil has officially made his prediction, with crowds of 10,000 people, some wearing groundhog hats, turning up for the celebration, which has roots in the late 19th century. If the groundhog sees his shadow then residents can expect six more weeks of winter, however if he doesn't then an early spring is on the way.

Here's everything you need to know about Groundhog Day and what Punxsutawney Phil has predicted.

What is Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day originated in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The tradition predicts when winter will end and spring will begin and comes from 19th century German folklore. The festival has spread to other east coast towns and cities in America, although the celebration in Punxsutawney is the largest and was the focus of Bill Murray's hit movie, 'Groundhog Day.' Groundhog Day is held on February 2 and aims to predict how long it will be until spring. It's said that if the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow when he comes out of his den, that means winter will last for another six weeks. However, if it is cloudy and he does not see his shadow, spring will be early.

Who is Punxsutawney Phil?

The groundhog who makes the annual prediction is known as Punxsutawney Phil, who is looked after throughout the year by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, who plan and oversee the annual ceremony.

When he is not making weather predictions, Phil lives in a space beside the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, with a window so you look at his burrow. According to Groundhog Day folklore there has only ever been one Phil since the ceremony first began in 1886.

Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are in and he did not see his shadow. This means that an early spring is on the way. Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro took to the stage before Phil to urge people around the world watching the festival to come to Punxsutawney next year. Shapiro also announced that the groundhog was the new official meteorologist for Pennsylvania. Phil's predictions tend to steer towards six more weeks of winter than spring, with a federal agency last year putting his accuracy rate at about 40%.

Where can I watch Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day is available to watch in the UK on Netflix and rent on Amazon Prime. The comedy classic, which stars Bill Murray, was released in 1993. Set in the town of Punxsutawney, a TV weatherman is sent to cover the yearly tradition, but somehow finds himself stuck in a cycle of repeating the same day over and over again.