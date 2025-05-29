Haribo has recalled a specific batch of its popular sweet range in the Netherlands after some were allegedly found to contain cannabis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The product, Happy Cola F!ZZ, was recalled after a group of family members who consumed the sweets reportedly fell ill. However, the confectionery giant has confirmed that UK products are not affected by the incident.

Following an investigation, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said: “Samples were taken and cannabis was found in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We immediately contacted Haribo and they issued a safety warning. How the cannabis ended up in the sweets is still unknown. The police are investigating this further.”

A Haribo spokesperson stressed that the issue is localised: “The incident is contained to the Netherlands, to a specific product and batch. The safety of our consumers is our highest priority and Haribo takes this incident very seriously, which is why a recall has been issued in the Netherlands. Haribo is working closely with the authorities to support their investigation and establish the facts around the contamination.”

The product, Happy Cola F!ZZ, was recalled after a group of family members who consumed the sweets reportedly fell ill. However, the confectionery giant has confirmed that UK products are not affected by the incident. | Haribo

The recall applies specifically to products marked with the production code L341-4002307906. Customers in possession of sweets from the affected batch are being asked not to return them to stores, but instead send the items directly to Haribo, where they will be eligible for a refund.

All other production codes of Happy Cola F!ZZ, and Haribo’s broader product range, have been deemed safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first recall involving the brand. In 2023, Haribo was forced to recall a batch of Tangfastics in Canada due to the possible presence of wood fragments, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).