This is the moment a hiker discovers a fully refrigerated vending machine in the middle of nowhere on the side of a mountain, seemingly miles from any buildings.

The unusual machine was filmed in Anshun, Guizhou Province, China, where it appeared on July 4. In the video the vending machine stands among trees on a mountainside with solar panels fitted to the top.

Hikers walk up to it and scan a QR code with their phones to buy cold drinks priced at between five Chinese yen (GBP 0.5) and 10 yen (GBP 1.04).

The vending machine displays a Wi-Fi password allowing people to go online while taking a break. It is powered by photovoltaics providing 24-hour cooling.

When stocks run low, drones deliver drinks to the machine by air drop, eliminating the need for manual transport up the mountainside.

Local villagers designed the vending system with skills ranging from programming to equipment maintenance. One resident said carrying water while hiking used to be exhausting but now it is possible to simply buy a cold drink on the way.

Tourists have also praised the convenience of the ‘wild refrigerator’ and welcomed the low prices compared to scenic area shops. Some people have raised concerns about vandalism or whether the investment can be recovered, but so far hikers have been buying drinks readily.

The machines have provided an extra source of income for local villagers and are expected to spread to other mountain areas.

