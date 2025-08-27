Appalled holidaymakers have filmed dead rats washing up ashore at a beach on Italy's famed Amalfi coast, a beloved travel spot among British tourists.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported on the eastern coast of Salerno in southern Italy, where the seawater has been left contaminated with rat carcasses and rubbish after recent storms dragged waste into the water.

Footage shows rat carcasses on the beach at Torrione being dragged ashore by the waves while outraged visitors leave the shoreline to avoid contact with the waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francesco Emilio Borrelli, MP for the Green–Left Alliance, shared the videos online on August 18 and said: "Dozens of rat carcasses have invaded Torrione beach in Salerno. A few days ago there was another similar incident when bathers removed several dead rats from Mercatello beach."

He added: "I have asked the ASL [local health authority] to urgently investigate the probable causes of what happened as well as to remove the carcasses, which cannot be left to bathers. I hope the safety of the many people crowding that coastline these days will be guaranteed with maximum efficiency."

Regional councillor Aurelio Tommasetti of the Lega party also spoke out.

He said: "We thought we had seen it all, but now even rat carcasses dumped into the sea by streams, as reported in the press and shown in videos that quickly went viral. A spectacle that speaks for itself and has sparked the indignant reaction of citizens and tourists, literally forced to flee the beaches to avoid coming across these remains."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "This is not only a question of urban decorum but also of hygiene and health concerns. Who can guarantee the cleanliness of the sea at Pastena, Torrione and Mercatello in light of these discoveries, some even made by children?"

Tommasetti linked the emergency to the storm that flooded Salerno.

He said: "All this happens just after the storm that flooded and paralysed Salerno, swelling the streams that carried the carcasses into the sea. It is too late to talk about clean-up now, action should have been taken earlier."

He concluded: "It is yet another picture of a city that doesn't work and, even worse, it affects both public health and tourism."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torrione Beach in Salerno is a beloved local spot for its otherwise clean, blue waters that some have previously said could rival the Maldives.

It lies within the city of Salerno, which serves as a gateway to the Amalfi Coast which has become increasingly attractive and accessible to UK visitors thanks to new flight connections and growing media attention.

Story: NewsX