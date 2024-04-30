Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 28-year-old British tourist has been left fighting for his life after being run over by a lorry in the popular holiday island destination, Ibiza. The man was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit on Sunday morning (28 April) after being hit on the road between San Jose and Ibiza.

The alarm was raised just before 10am. He was transferred to a private hospital called Nuestra Señora del Rosario Clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospital sources said he had head injuries, chest injuries with multiple broken ribs and a back injury. Civil Guard officers on the island have launched an investigation.

La Voz de Ibiza reported that he was drunk at the time and had ignored the pleas of a taxi driver to be more careful. The British man remains in ICU.

A British tourist, 28, is in intensive care and left fighting for his life after being run over by a lorry in Ibiza. (Photo: Getty Images)

The incident comes as many clubs in Ibiza including Ushuaia begin opening their doors at the weekend for the start of the summer holiday season. An urgent holiday warning has also been issued for Ibiza as a dangerous drug, which killed a 14-year-old boy, is ravaging through the popular destination. The drug has been marketed as the "drug of the elite" and called pink cocaine.