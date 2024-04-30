Ibiza: British tourist, 28, left fighting for life and in intensive care after being run over by a lorry in popular holiday island destination
A 28-year-old British tourist has been left fighting for his life after being run over by a lorry in the popular holiday island destination, Ibiza. The man was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit on Sunday morning (28 April) after being hit on the road between San Jose and Ibiza.
The alarm was raised just before 10am. He was transferred to a private hospital called Nuestra Señora del Rosario Clinic.
Hospital sources said he had head injuries, chest injuries with multiple broken ribs and a back injury. Civil Guard officers on the island have launched an investigation.
La Voz de Ibiza reported that he was drunk at the time and had ignored the pleas of a taxi driver to be more careful. The British man remains in ICU.
The incident comes as many clubs in Ibiza including Ushuaia begin opening their doors at the weekend for the start of the summer holiday season. An urgent holiday warning has also been issued for Ibiza as a dangerous drug, which killed a 14-year-old boy, is ravaging through the popular destination. The drug has been marketed as the "drug of the elite" and called pink cocaine.
The drug has prompted an alert after experts reported that the side effects are likened to a "bomb" going off. Experts have warned that it is made of a cheap mix of other drugs, with people stressing that it's actually referred to as "dealers’ leftovers". A police source told the Majorca Daily Bulletin: "It's so powerful that it causes severe hypertension and can lead to heart failure. It's a bomb because it is ecstasy and amphetamines in powder form. People don't know what they are consuming."
