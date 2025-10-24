Irish tourist vanishes during swim in Turkish lake while on holiday with girlfriend

By Joseph Golder
1 minute ago
National World Top Stories Update Thursday 23 October, 2025
An Irish tourist has disappeared and is feared dead after swimming in a lake during a boat tour in southern Turkey.

Antony Damien Smyth, 40, had joined a boat trip from Alanya on the Oymapinar Dam Lake with his girlfriend when the couple stopped at a bay on Wednesday.

After entering the lake for a swim, Antony failed to resurface. His girlfriend raised the alarm, and other tourists notified the boat's captain, who contacted the emergency services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Irish tourist Antony Damien Smyth (40), undated. He disappeared after swimming in the Oymapinar Dam Lake in Manavgat, Turkey, Oct. 22, 2025. (newsX)placeholder image
Irish tourist Antony Damien Smyth (40), undated. He disappeared after swimming in the Oymapinar Dam Lake in Manavgat, Turkey, Oct. 22, 2025. (newsX) | NewsX

Rescue teams and professional divers searched at the point indicated by Antony's girlfriend but found no trace of him.

As daylight faded and visibility dropped, operations were suspended for the night.

The search resumed the following morning, with rescuers focusing on depths of around 35 metres (114 feet) where conditions were described as difficult.

Captain Sahin of the Side Underwater Search and Rescue (SAK) team explained that the search was difficult due to low visibility and the lakebed being covered with plant roots.

Efforts to locate the missing tourist are ongoing.

Story: NewsX

Related topics:Turkey
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice