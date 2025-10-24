An Irish tourist has disappeared and is feared dead after swimming in a lake during a boat tour in southern Turkey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony Damien Smyth, 40, had joined a boat trip from Alanya on the Oymapinar Dam Lake with his girlfriend when the couple stopped at a bay on Wednesday.

After entering the lake for a swim, Antony failed to resurface. His girlfriend raised the alarm, and other tourists notified the boat's captain, who contacted the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish tourist Antony Damien Smyth (40), undated. He disappeared after swimming in the Oymapinar Dam Lake in Manavgat, Turkey, Oct. 22, 2025. (newsX) | NewsX

Rescue teams and professional divers searched at the point indicated by Antony's girlfriend but found no trace of him.

As daylight faded and visibility dropped, operations were suspended for the night.

The search resumed the following morning, with rescuers focusing on depths of around 35 metres (114 feet) where conditions were described as difficult.

Captain Sahin of the Side Underwater Search and Rescue (SAK) team explained that the search was difficult due to low visibility and the lakebed being covered with plant roots.

Efforts to locate the missing tourist are ongoing.

Story: NewsX