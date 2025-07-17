Polish cabaret star Joanna Kołaczkowska has died after a battle with cancer.

Joanna was most notably part of the Kabaret Hrabi group, having previously performed in Drugi Garnitur cabaret and in the Potem cabaret. The Kabaret Hrabi group posted on social media to confirm that sad news of her passing.

The statement read: “It is with great pain and sadness that we announce the passing of Joanna Kołaczkowska... Our Asia.She came to face the worst and most aggressive opponent. She fought bravely, with dignity, with hope. We together with her. Unfortunately, we have exhausted all available forms of treatment. We believed for a miracle. The miracle did not happen.

“Asia passed away peacefully, no pain. Surrounded by loved ones and friends - among those she loved and who loved her infinitely. She left a huge gap that can't be filled. In us - people who were close to her, who shared the stage and life with her. And in the world of art, which was her space, her home, her breath.

The group added: “She was his most beautiful personification. Her talent has no comparison - she was phenomenal. In her presence, a present. Her departure is an inconceivable loss. Thank you Asia. For the laughter, for the touching, for the beauty and goodness that you carried inside you and gave to the world. For the good.

“You stay with us - in every memory, in every verse, in every silence that hurts more than ever today. We believe that wherever you are right now - smiling, bright, free - you are bringing your laughter to others, just as you brought hope and joy to us, even on the darkest days.”

Joanna was a well-regarded media personality in Poland. She also worked as an actress and a radio presenter, hosting the Koncert życzeń show alongside Wojciech Malajkat on Radio Nowy Świat.

Tributes have poured in for the star. One said under Kabaret Hrabi’s Facebook post: “Today Poland fell silent in thought - Joanna Kołaczkowska, the brightest smile of the Polish cabaret scene, the champion of the absurd, a woman who could make millions laugh for years, and now left a tear in the eye of each of us.”

Another added: “My heart goes out to all affected by this loss. She was a wonderful artist and I thank you for every smile she brought to me.”