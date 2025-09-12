Two guests have been stabbed in a terror attack carried out by an employee screaming 'Allahu akbar' at a hotel in Israel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 60-year-old Israeli was severely wounded during the horrifying attack in the dining room of the building in Kibbutz Tzuba, in the Jerusalem Hills, on Friday. A second man, 23, was also wounded.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the two victims were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. The terrorist is a 42-year-old resident of Shuafat refugee camp who has a criminal past, according to local media. He had previously been convicted of stone-throwing offenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker was an outside contractor hired to wash dishes at the hotel. According to the police, an off-duty officer from the Southern District was staying at the hotel and restrained the terrorist.

Two guests have been stabbed in a terror attack carried out by an employee screaming 'Allahu akbar' at a hotel in Israel. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He told local media: “I was at a family event at the hotel when I noticed a crowd rushing out. I immediately realized something unusual was happening, so I shouted for people to stay calm and walk instead of running. I drew my gun, grabbed identification for myself, and ran toward the direction the crowd had fled from.

“To minimize the risk to remaining civilians, I subdued the terrorist using only physical force, not gunfire. With the help of some others, we managed to pin him to the ground and put him in handcuffs.”

The attacker is in police custody.