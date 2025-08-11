A British grandfather celebrating his 70th birthday in the Canary Islands has died following severe food poisoning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Green fell fatally ill after eating half-cooked chicken at a four-star resort in Fuerteventura, where he was staying with family members. The retired newspaper delivery driver from Little Lever in Greater Manchester contracted salmonella during what should have been a celebratory trip.

His condition deteriorated rapidly after eating the contaminated chicken, leading to his hospitalisation at a Spanish medical facility. The incident happened during the second week of the family's £2,300 holiday last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green's health rapidly declined following the meal on October 9 last year, with severe diarrhoea causing dangerous dehydration. Resort medical staff initially treated him on October 12 before transferring him to a local clinic for intravenous fluids.

His condition failed to improve, necessitating hospital admission the following day. Serious complications emerged, including renal failure, pneumonia and life-threatening sepsis, where the body's immune response attacks its own tissues.

Medical staff placed him in an induced coma, but his condition continued to deteriorate. Doctors eventually concluded that no further treatment was possible.

Green sadly passed away on November 4 after life support was withdrawn, approximately four weeks after consuming the contaminated meal. A Rochdale inquest subsequently determined his death resulted from multiple organ failure triggered by sepsis, directly caused by salmonella poisoning from the chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Green, Green's wife of 38 years, also contracted salmonella during their stay and required hospitalisation for seven days, falling ill on her 60th birthday. Both had exclusively dined at the hotel's buffet throughout their stay.

Following the inquest, Julie said: "I still struggle to comprehend how we went on holiday, but Leslie didn't come home."