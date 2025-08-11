A tourist from New York was fatally shot early on Sunday (10 August) while visiting Puerto Rico to attend Bad Bunny's residency, police said.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Kevin Mares, was killed at La Perla, a popular seaside shantytown near Old San Juan, police said in a statement. The shooting happened in the predawn hours at a nightspot called "Shelter for Mistreated Men."

Mares was shot on the left side of his abdomen and was taken to Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, where he died, authorities added. Homicide detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the shooting took place when several people near Mares began arguing, and one pulled out a gun and shot at least three people.

Two other men who live in La Perla were injured and remained hospitalized. "We're still in the early stages of establishing a motive for the events. We can't rule anything out until the interviews are completed," Ruiz told local media, according to El Nuevo Dia.

The police sergeant said Mares was an innocent bystander who was visiting Puerto Rico with friends for one of Bad Bunny's 30 concerts. The musician's high-profile residency has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to Puerto Rico.

La Perla is located on the outskirts of a historic district popular with tourists known as Old San Juan. A couple hundred people live in the shantytown, which once served as Puerto Rico's biggest distribution point for heroin and was known for its violence.

Angy Nicole Arguello, the longtime girlfriend of 25-year-old Kevin Mares, wrote “I love you, my angel” with a broken heart emoji in an Instagram story alongside a photo of the young couple after Mares’ untimely death in La Perla on Sunday. “My love, I love you. I miss you so much. Why, God, did you take him away from me?” she said in a follow-up pic of Mares smiling.