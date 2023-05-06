Millions of people across the world watched as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in London

London was full of celebration as royal spectators took to the streets to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Thousands of people crammed into the Mall, outside Buckingham Palace and in different areas of the city including Trafalgar Square. Despite the downpour covering the UK, royal supporters were in high spirits to celebrate the coronation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they weren't alone as millions of people either tuned in or held their own celebrations. From organised parties in ex-pat towns in Spain, to ceremony viewing in the US, the world watched on as King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in the long-awaited ceremony.

Here's how the world celebrated the historic day.

UK

Screens were erected across the country as crowds gathered to watch the lavish ceremony in groups. While royal fans in London watched from outside Westminster Abbey, screens were also put up in cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff, with viewers braving the rain to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony.

Spirits were high in cities such as Birmingham for the coronation despite the rainy weather. (Credit: Getty Images)

Street parties were also held during the downpour over the UK.

Australia

The monarchy has become a hot topic in Australia, with the campaign for leaving the commonweath and the monarchy behind picking up steam. However, some ardent royalists still showed their support with parties held in the country to mark King Charles III ascending the throne.

The Australian Monarchist League held a coronation event in Sydney. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Australian Monarchist League held a late-night party in Sydney, with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm in Australian time.

US

While not being involved in the monarchy directly, the Royal Family has many avid fans in the US. And despite the time difference, some rose early to catch a glimpse of the livestream of the coronation ceremony as events in pubs, bars and venues across the country.

Royal fans in the US watched the ceremony live at an event in New York. (Credit: Getty Images)

A special event was held at the Lincoln Centre in New York where fans dressed up in their glad rags for an early morning celebration. They were joined by singer Katherine Jenkins and enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea.

Spain

British ex-pats and tourists celebrated the coronation in Benidorm, Spain in considerably better weather than spectators in London. Royal fans took over British-style pubs in the Spanish resort town, with dress-up encouraged to mark the day.

Dress up was encouraged for ex-pats and tourists in Benidorm for the coronation. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ceremony was livestreamed on screens in pubs across the Costa del Sol, with spectators decked out in Union Jacks and comic King-related costumes.

Gibraltar

The British overseas territory of Gibraltar also took part in celebrations. The ceremony was streamed to the island.

Gala soldiers in Gibraltar paraded through the streets to celebrate the coronation. (Credit: Getty Images)