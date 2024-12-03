A Russian actress has died after being swept into the ocean by a huge wave and drowning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamilla Belyatskaya, 24, shared social media footage of her sitting on a pink foam yoga mat on rocks on the popular tourist island of Koh Sumui in Thailand. But she was later thrown into the sea by the force of the waves and a video clip showed her struggling with the force of the current.

Her body was found at the weekend two-thirds of a mile from where she was washed away. Kamilla is understood to have been visiting the island with her boyfriend and she had told her followers on social media how much she liked the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called Koh Sumui “home” and “the best place on earth”. Previously she had also posted: “I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy. I'm happy!”

She retrieved a pink foam mat from the boot of her car before walking to the beauty spot which offers panoramic views of the island. Later the mat was seen floating in the violent seas off Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most popular islands.

Rescue teams were hampered by the raging seas and while they arrived only 15 minutes after she was swept into the sea, there was nothing they could do to save the tourist. Her boyfriend along with eyewitnesses gave statements to local police on the tragedy. "The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by monsoon conditions, with authorities urging visitors to exercise extreme caution and avoid rocky coastal areas during periods of high waves,” said one Thai report.