A sex festival in South Korea, touted as the 'first and largest' of its kind, faced a sudden cancellation amid widespread public outcry. The event, known as 'KXF The Fashion', was slated to feature Japanese porn stars, drawing in thousands of fans. However, just 24 hours before it was due to begin, the festival was called off due to mounting concerns over safety, reported the Daily Mail.

South Korea, known for its conservative approach on adult entertainment, witnessed venues retracting their support and performers withdrawing from participation. The fear of potential attacks or violence loomed large, prompting organisers to abandon their plans. The country's strict regulations on strip shows, public nudity, and hardcore pornography further complicated matters, with authorities denouncing the festival as “morally harmful”.

A Korean women's group also voiced their opposition, saying that the festival encourages the exploitation and objectification of women rather than celebrating sexuality. When organisers finally secured a location, the actresses' agent said they could no longer partake, fearing that they might be attacked as backlash to the show “reached fever pitch.”

Organiser Lee Hee Tae also expressed disappointment over the cancellation and revealed that he had received death threats. He told the BBC: “I have been treated like a criminal without doing anything illegal”, adding that it would have been within the confines of the law and that no sexual acts were to be performed at the event.

He said that he wants to introduce a mature entertainment culture to South Korea that is similar to that of other countries, in order to confront what he sees as outdated views. Mr. Lee's company, Play Joker, has received criticism for a number of attention-grabbing antics. One such instance, caught on camera last year, included a young woman paraded through Seoul's streets wearing only a cardboard box, with bystanders encouraged to touch her exposed breasts. Critics argue that, despite claims of diversity, the festival predominantly appeals to men, as seen by its marketing campaign displaying scantily clad young women. In a nation plagued by sexism and gender-based violence, activists celebrated the event's cancellation as a win. Go Eun-cha, director of Suwon's Women's Hotline, said: “Whatever the organisers say, this was not a celebration of sex, but the exploitation and objectification of women, and the sex industry encourages violence against women”.

The mayor also criticised the event for taking place near a primary school and threatened to revoke the venue's license, leading to its withdrawal from hosting. Despite Mr Lee's efforts to secure a new location, local authorities continued to oppose his proposed event, resulting in another cancellation.

Eventually, he secured a boat in Seoul as a venue, but the leaseholder threatened to cancel if the event proceeded. With attendance reduced significantly from the original plan of 5,000, Mr Lee settled for an underground bar with a capacity of 400.