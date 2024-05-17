Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young tourist was seriously injured yesterday morning (Thursday 16 May) in a motorbike accident. The girl crashed into a tree in the popular holiday destination Magaluf, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The girl had to be taken to Son Espases hospital with several injuries, including a fractured jaw. The incident took place at around 11am on Avenida Pere Vaquer Ramis.

The tourist was coming from calle Cala Blanca and on turning onto the road she lost control of the motorbike and ended up crashing into a tree. She suffered serious injuries and several witnesses who saw the accident quickly alerted the local police.

A tourist has been seriously injured after crashing her motorbike into a tree in popular holiday destination Magaluf in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The incident took place right in front of a branch of the Santander Bank and police were on the scene within minutes. A medical ambulance also arrived.