Magaluf Spain: Tourist seriously injured with 'fractured jaw' after crashing motorbike into a tree in popular holiday destination
A young tourist was seriously injured yesterday morning (Thursday 16 May) in a motorbike accident. The girl crashed into a tree in the popular holiday destination Magaluf, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
The girl had to be taken to Son Espases hospital with several injuries, including a fractured jaw. The incident took place at around 11am on Avenida Pere Vaquer Ramis.
The tourist was coming from calle Cala Blanca and on turning onto the road she lost control of the motorbike and ended up crashing into a tree. She suffered serious injuries and several witnesses who saw the accident quickly alerted the local police.
The incident took place right in front of a branch of the Santander Bank and police were on the scene within minutes. A medical ambulance also arrived.
The medics managed to stabilise the injured woman who was bleeding profusely. Medics took her to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition. It has not yet been confirmed the age of the woman or her nationality.
