Mexico bus crash: Eighteen dead and 31 injured in horror bus crash in popular tourist hotspot that saw vehicle overturn and crash
At least 18 people have died and a further 27 have been injured in a horror bus crash in a popular tourist hotspot. The bus overturned on the El Capulín-Chalma highway on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico on Sunday 28 April.
It is believed the bus was travelling to Chalma, a small community, for religious reasons when it overturned. Pictures from the scene show the bus, which was from the "Joya Tours" company, lying on its side, blocking the road. The Chalma Sanctuary is the third most popular tourist destination in the State of Mexico. During the Holy Week alone more than 30,000 people visit.
Pilgrims from different parts of the country travel huge distances on foot, some even barefoot, as an act of penance and sacrifice, with the sole goal of reaching the sanctuary, revered for its supposed healing and miraculous power.
Eight children were among the injured. A 'code red' was issued which means the death toll is likely to increase. The road to Malinalco near the Malinalco Golf Club was temporarily closed to traffic to allow emergency services to pass through and carry out rescue and cleaning manoeuvres.
