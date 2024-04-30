Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least 18 people have died and a further 27 have been injured in a horror bus crash in a popular tourist hotspot. The bus overturned on the El Capulín-Chalma highway on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico on Sunday 28 April.

It is believed the bus was travelling to Chalma, a small community, for religious reasons when it overturned. Pictures from the scene show the bus, which was from the "Joya Tours" company, lying on its side, blocking the road. The Chalma Sanctuary is the third most popular tourist destination in the State of Mexico. During the Holy Week alone more than 30,000 people visit.

Eighteen people have died and 31 have been injured in a horror bus crash in popular tourist destination Mexico. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Pilgrims from different parts of the country travel huge distances on foot, some even barefoot, as an act of penance and sacrifice, with the sole goal of reaching the sanctuary, revered for its supposed healing and miraculous power.