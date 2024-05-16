Alcohol ban Spain: UK holidaymakers warned as new rules enforced in Majorca and Ibiza hotspots to crackdown on 'excessive tourism'
Popular holiday destinations Majorca and Ibiza have introduced new rules on alcohol as part of a crackdown on “excessive tourism”. The government of Spain's Balearic Islands has toughened laws that were first introduced in 2020.
Tourists in parts of Majorca and Ibiza will face fines for drinking alcohol on the streets, and shops are banned from selling alcohol late at night. Tighter controls have also been placed upon party boats.
Tourists found breaking the new rules could face a fine of up to €3,000. Listed below are what the new rules are, which areas have introduced them, the penalties and how long the measures are in place for.
What are the new rules?
Firstly, drinking in public is not allowed. Having a cocktail or a pint on designated terraces of bars or restaurants is permitted but you can’t carry it along the street while you head to the next place or to the beach.
On top of this, the new rules now mean shops that sell alcohol must close between 9.30pm and 8am. There are also much stricter rules for party boats – vessels are banned from coming within one nautical mile (1.85 km) of the coast of any of those resorts, and they can’t pick up or drop off passengers in those areas either.
Which areas have introduced the measures?
The rules apply in three resorts in Majorca - Llucmajor, Palma and Calvia (Magaluf) - as well as San Antonio in Ibiza.
The ban extends one nautical mile (1.85km) off the coast for all of these destinations, with party boats banned from getting any closer and forbidden from picking up or dropping off passengers in those areas. The Palma mayor Jaime Martínez said one of his main objectives is to "correct uncivil attitudes".
What are the penalties for tourists who break the rules?
People could be fined between €750 and €1,500 (£645 and £1,290) if their public drinking "disrupts coexistence, involves crowds or deteriorates the tranquillity of the environment". If the offence is considered very serious, the fine could range from €1,500 to €3,000 (£1,290 to £2,580).
Local authorities will report the number of foreign tourists who have been sanctioned to the respective embassies.
How long are the new rules in place for?
The ban came into force on 11 May 2024. It will remain in place until 31 December 2027. After that, the government hopes the law will no longer be necessary.
