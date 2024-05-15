Spain travel warning: Foreign Office warns UK holidaymakers of strict new rules as breaking them can lead to £500 fines
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Spain travel warning has been issued by the Foreign Office as UK holidaymakers could face hefty fines if they break clothing rules. The country has introduced a number of strict laws for tourists in recent months, and two involve what people can and can’t wear.
Depending on whereabouts in the country you are, you could be fined up to £500 if you float the ban. For example, Barcelona hands out £250 penalties to people in their one and two-pieces in public.
UK holidaymakers can also face £500 fines in popular holiday destination the Balearics, including its other islands Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera. The rule applies to anyone walking around bare chested in the heat, so visitors need to keep their tops on at all times.
According to the UK Foreign Office (FCDO): "In some parts of Spain it’s illegal to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts. Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain. You could be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets."
Some parts of Spain also do not allow face coverings for religious or cultural reasons into public buildings. The FCDO added: "For security reasons, some public authorities in Spain do not allow the burka or niqab to be worn in their buildings. If you visit town council buildings wearing a burka or niqab, you may be asked to remove it while inside."
Restaurants and bars in some resorts do not allow anyone into their premises who are dressed in apparel associated with "drunken tourism". This is to crackdown on drinking culture which has plagued some destinations and caused chaos for local residents and police.
Offering happy hours along with open bar deals are prohibited in some bars, whilst the selling of alcohol from vending machines, self-service booze dispensers, pub crawls and party boat trips have also faced strict controls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.