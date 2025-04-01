Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been hospitalised amongst around 30 injured after a huge fire erupted from a burst gas pipe.

The colossal fire erupted on Tuesday (1 April) in a Malaysian suburb outside Kuala Lumpur prompting evacuations of nearby homes. The towering inferno near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible for kilometers (miles).

National oil company Petronas said in a statement that the fire broke out at one of its gas pipeline at 8:10 a.m. It said in a brief statement that the affected pipeline has been isolated. Three gas stations nearby the fire site were not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, Petronas said, adding that investigations are still underway.

The Selangor Disaster Management unit said in a statment that the blaze spread to several houses in a nearby village, and efforts were efforts being made to rescue trapped residents. It added that several people suffered burns and will be taken for treatment, but the extent of the full damage is being assessed, and said that the valve to the pipeline has been shut, and that will eventually snuff out the fire.

Dozens of Selangor firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said the fire department has quickly evacuated residents from nearby homes as a safety measure. He said they will be temporarily placed in a mosque nearby until the situation is under control.