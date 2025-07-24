Michelle Sky Hayward: Influencer 'swam through sewage' at beach in Cape Town - but said it was 'like a bubble bath'
In a video shared on Instagram on July 8, Hayward was captured swimming in a cloud of foam in the ocean near Cape Town, South Africa. She said: “I’m having so much fun I literally don’t even feel the cold,” she said to the camera, as a fan’s comment across the screen read, “I hope she knows that foam is from a nearby sewer pipe.”
Hayward then screamed and laughed after some water went into her mouth. “That is salty,” she said.
Another user commented: “Can someone tell her that kak water. SEWAGE WATER!!” Another added: “This is sad and funny at the same time! Shame the sewage isn’t looked after over there”.
However, some users were convinced that Hayward swam into natural foam from from the sea instead of sewage. One wrote: “Ocean also can form a Foam naturally too”. A second said: “It really depends. Could be just regular seafoam. You would know if it’s foam from sewage overflow/runoff”.
Hayward has since posted a video on TikTok confirming that she is “not an American tourist” and is a local to Cape Town, swimming in the sea “at least once a week”. She said: “I actually didn’t smell anything when I went into the sea, it smelled like the normal ocean smells.
“I did notice that the water was super murky and it is usually clear in that spot. There was also a lot of foam that I hadn’t seen before.
“But I honestly loved the foam. I felt like I was in a bubble bath, it was so cool.”
