At least 40 people have died and 80 have been left injured after a bomb was dropped by a paraglider who was flying over a festival.

The incident occurred on Monday 6 October when hundreds were gathered in central Myanmar's Chaung U township for the Thadingyut full moon festival. It is understood that the military dropped the bombs.

A member of the committee that organised the event suggested the army involvement. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said people were gathering for the festival and an anti-junta demonstration at around 7.00pm on Monday when the bombs killed more than 40 people and wounded about 80 others.

She told AFP: "The committee alerted people and one-third of the crowd managed to flee. But immediately, one motor-powered paraglider flew right over the crowd', dropping two bombs on the centre of the gathering".

She recounted children being torn from their families. She was not at the scene, but attended funerals the next day.

She added: "Children were completely torn apart". Once the paraglider had left the city, locals rushed to the scene to recover survivors and help the wounded. She said: "As of this morning, we were still collecting body parts from the ground – pieces of flesh, limbs, parts of bodies that were blown apart".

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the high death toll. He said that people attempted to run when they first noticed the paraglider overhead.

Myanmar has been involved in a civil war since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, with armed groups taking up arms against the junta. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said in a statement that the attack "should serve as a gruesome wake-up call that civilians in Myanmar need urgent protection".