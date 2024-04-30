WW3 nuclear war: America orders new 'doomsday' planes that can 'withstand nuclear blast' - which other countries have the aircraft?
America has put in an order for ‘doomsday’ planes that are designed to withstand “nuclear fallout”. The planes, officially known as an airborne command post, are specially designed aircrafts that act as a mobile command centre for top government and military officials during national emergencies or nuclear warfare.
They planes are fitted with state-of-the-art communication systems, secure data connections, and other high-tech features that enable leaders to retain command and control capabilities even if ground-based command centres are incapacitated or annihilated. President Joe Biden’s administration recently put in an order for new ‘doomsday’ planes to replace the outdated E-4B Nightwatch airborne command centre which was built in the 1970s. The move has sparked new fears of World War Three.
The U.S. Air Force says the replacement aircraft would be used in times of destruction by an enemy of ground command and control centres. Nuclear and thermal shielding is built into the aircraft, as well as air-conditioning.
The plane also has specialised masks to keep pilots from being blinded in case of a nuclear blast. It can fit a crew of 65 troops, and has 42 separate communication systems to ensure they’re able to contact anyone, anytime.
The US Department of Defence confirmed that work to replace the ‘doomsday’ planes will be completed by 2036 and will be performed in multiple locations including Englewood, Colorado, Sparks, Nevada, Beavercreek, Ohio and Vandalia, Ohio. The Air Force said: “As a command, control and communications center directing US forces, executing emergency war orders and co-ordinating the activities of civil authorities including national contingency plans, this capability ensures continuity of operations and continuity of government as required in a national emergency or after negation/destruction of ground command and control centers.”
Russia is the only other country that has a “doomsday plane”, the Ilyushin Il-80, known as Maxdome. The aircraft has visited the UK a number of times, most recently landing at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on 10 July last year.
