An OnlyFans model famous for selling clay models of her private parts to fans has been detained after it emerged a murdered singer had shared his location with her shortly before he disappeared and was later found dead.

Venezuelan-born Angie Miller, whose real name is Angelica Yetsey Torrini Leon, was arrested on September 23 in Tlalnepantla de Baz, State of Mexico, on the orders of Mexico’s National Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The case is linked to the killing of musicians Bayron Sanchez Salazar, known as B King, 31, and Jorge Luis Herrera Lemos, known as Regio Clown, 35, whose bodies were discovered on September 22 in Cocotitlan after they vanished on September 16.

Authorities said both men, originally from Colombia, had been tortured and their remains cut up into pieces when they were found. Their identities were confirmed by their families on September 22.

Three other bodies were also discovered at the same location, according to prosecutors.

Angie Miller was arrested in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. | @soyangiemilleroficial_/Newsflash/NX

A narco-message signed by the criminal group La Familia Michoacana, dedicated to drug trafficking and other illegal activities, was left alongside the victims.

The two artists had arrived in Mexico at the start of September for a series of concerts. They were last seen leaving a gym in the upscale Polanco district of Mexico City before losing all contact with relatives and colleagues.

The discovery prompted Mexican officials to circulate search notices and co-ordinate with Colombian authorities.

According to local media, 29-year-old Miller was one of the last people in contact with B King, who had told her his location before he disappeared. It has been alleged that the two may have been dating.

Angie Miller poses in undated photo. She was arrested in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. (@soyangiemilleroficial_/Newsflash/NX) | @soyangiemilleroficial_/Newsflas

Mexico City prosecutors have not disclosed the grounds for her detention, but reports said she had been called to testify as part of the investigation.

On September 17, while the pair were still missing, Miller had posted a message to her Instagram followers saying: "We need your support so they come back safe and alive."

Miller, who has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and thousands more on TikTok, regularly posted photos with celebrities and appearances on Mexican TV shows.

She also runs adult content accounts and has been selling replicates of her private parts at 1 million Colombian pesos (£190) each, with more than 1,000 reportedly bought through her website.

Local media reported that Miller has meanwhile been released, though her role in the killings of B King and Regio Clown remains under investigation.

Story: NewsX