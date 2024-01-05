Oscar Pistorius: Olympic runner jailed for murder of ex-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp is released on parole
The former Paralympic and Olympic runner served nine years behind bars after he was found guilty of the murder of Reeva Steenkamp
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole after he spent almost a decade behind bars for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
Pistorius was released in the early hours of Friday January 5, after the Department of Corrections in Atteridgeville confirmed in a statement that officials had released the once famed athlete from custody. Pistorius had been approved for parole following a hearing in November 2023, having served nine years of his 13 years, and five months sentence.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There are several parole conditions - including being unable to speak to the media - until the end of his sentence in 2029.
The fatal shooting of Ms Steenkamp in 2013 came at the height of Pistorius' career. He has maintained that he accidentally shot his then-partner in the leg, believing that she was an intruder on the other side of a door. Prosecutors argued that he shot at her during a late-night argument.
Speaking about his release, Ms Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, said that she accepted the parole decision as part of South African law, which states that offenders are eligible after serving at least half of their sentence.
She said: “Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We who remain behind are the ones serving a life sentence. With the release of Oscar Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.