Pope Francis' health is showing signs of improvement as he battles pneumonia | Getty Images

Pope Francis' health is showing signs of improvement as he battles pneumonia, with his overall condition "improving slightly" and his heart functioning well, the Vatican announced on Thursday.

In a late update, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff has no fever, and his key heart parameters “continue to be stable.”

Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on February 14 after a case of bronchitis worsened. Doctors later diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs in addition to asthmatic bronchitis, prescribing "absolute rest" for his recovery.

Speaking at a Vatican news conference, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, archbishop of Marseille, joked about Francis’ well-known work ethic, saying, “If you really want him to rest, you have to hospitalise him.”

Alongside him, Cardinal Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona said the Catholic Church remains strong despite the pope’s absence. “Popes change, we bishops change, priests in parishes change, communities change. But the train continues being on the move,” he said.

When asked about whether Pope Francis might step down if his health declines further, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi weighed in on the possibility of resignation, referencing the precedent set by Pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to retire due to failing health.

“There is no question that if he (Francis) was in a situation where his ability to have direct contact (with people) as he likes to do… was compromised, then I think he might decide to resign,” Cardinal Ravasi told RTL 102.5 radio.

Francis has previously confirmed that he wrote a resignation letter shortly after becoming pope in case medical issues prevented him from carrying out his duties. However, there is no indication that he is currently incapacitated or considering stepping down.

Despite his illness, Francis remains active. According to Bruni, the pope woke up on Thursday, got out of bed, had breakfast in an armchair, and worked with his aides from his hospital room.

Blood tests conducted on Wednesday showed a “slight improvement” in his inflammation markers. The pope, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023, is known to be prone to respiratory infections during winter.

Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano of Bari expressed confidence in the pope’s ability to recover, recalling his resilience during a demanding four-nation trip to Asia last September.

“Even during the long trip in Asia, the Swiss Guards and gendarmes came back more tired than he, and we all feared he’d come back destroyed,” Satriano said. “But he’s a fighter, so I think he’ll win this battle.”