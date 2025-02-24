Scarborough Beach Perth: Man drowns at popular beach in Australia despite lifeguards frantic attempts to save him
Police confirmed the man was unconscious when he was pulled from the water at Scarborough Beach, a popular spot located in the city’s north. Despite prolonged CPR efforts on the sand, he could not be revived.
Witness Sam Richel told 7NEWS that rescuers worked on the man for a “really long” time. He said: “Then the white sheet came out. It was pretty scary”.
Another beachgoer, Adryen Marchal, described the moment the situation unfolded. He said: “We saw something floating. We wanted to call the life savers but they already knew what was happening.
“Two of them took the rescue paddle to take the man out of the water and then they (brought) him back to the beach. I tried not to look because it was a bit shocking.”
Authorities are yet to release the identity of the victim. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.
