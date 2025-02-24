Scarborough Beach Perth: Man drowns at popular beach in Australia despite lifeguards frantic attempts to save him

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

24th Feb 2025, 1:53pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has drowned at a Perth beach in Australia despite frantic attempts by lifeguards and bystanders to save him.

Police confirmed the man was unconscious when he was pulled from the water at Scarborough Beach, a popular spot located in the city’s north. Despite prolonged CPR efforts on the sand, he could not be revived.

Witness Sam Richel told 7NEWS that rescuers worked on the man for a “really long” time. He said: “Then the white sheet came out. It was pretty scary”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has drowned at a Perth beach in Australia despite frantic attempts by lifeguards and bystanders to save him. (Photo: Getty Images)A man has drowned at a Perth beach in Australia despite frantic attempts by lifeguards and bystanders to save him. (Photo: Getty Images)
A man has drowned at a Perth beach in Australia despite frantic attempts by lifeguards and bystanders to save him. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Another beachgoer, Adryen Marchal, described the moment the situation unfolded. He said: “We saw something floating. We wanted to call the life savers but they already knew what was happening.

“Two of them took the rescue paddle to take the man out of the water and then they (brought) him back to the beach. I tried not to look because it was a bit shocking.”

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the victim. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Related topics:PoliceAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice