The mother of Shani Louk has claimed that she is alive after her daughter was reportedly taken hostage by Hamas militants who targeted a music festival during their surprise attack on Israel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a woman who was feared dead after being reportedly taken hostage by Hamas militants at an Israeli music festival has said that her daughter is still alive.

Shani Louk, 22, was attending the Supanova Music Festival when Hamas militants para-glided into the festival site, located just three miles from the Gaza border. She was seen in videos on social media dancing and partying with friends before the attack took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Louk was one of many attendees who were taken hostage, with Hamas claimed that over 100 people were taken. More than 260 people are believed to have died in the attack on the festival as Hamas fighters opened fire on festival attendees.

Images and videos appeared to show Ms Louk, a German born woman who was brought up in Israel, inside a pick-up truck being transported by Hamas fighters. She was identified by her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocked hair. She was reported to have been murdered by the Hamas militants.

The mother of Shani Louk, who was taken hostage by Hamas fighters during the Supanova music festival in Israel, has said that her daughter is alive despite reports that she had been killed by militants. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, Richarda Louk, mother of Ms Louk, has now said that her daughter is alive. Speaking to German news outlet Bild, Richarda said: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical. You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip! We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now!"

According to Ms Louk's aunt, who spoke to German newspaper Der Spiegel, the 22-year-old was a peace campaigner who had refused to take up military service in Israel, despite this being required. She reportedly used her German passport to help her conscientiously object to serving in the Israeli military due to her pacificst views.

Advertisement

Advertisement