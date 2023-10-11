Shani Louk: German female hostage taken from Israel's Supannova music festival is alive, says her mother
The mother of Shani Louk has claimed that she is alive after her daughter was reportedly taken hostage by Hamas militants who targeted a music festival during their surprise attack on Israel
The mother of a woman who was feared dead after being reportedly taken hostage by Hamas militants at an Israeli music festival has said that her daughter is still alive.
Shani Louk, 22, was attending the Supanova Music Festival when Hamas militants para-glided into the festival site, located just three miles from the Gaza border. She was seen in videos on social media dancing and partying with friends before the attack took place.
Ms Louk was one of many attendees who were taken hostage, with Hamas claimed that over 100 people were taken. More than 260 people are believed to have died in the attack on the festival as Hamas fighters opened fire on festival attendees.
Images and videos appeared to show Ms Louk, a German born woman who was brought up in Israel, inside a pick-up truck being transported by Hamas fighters. She was identified by her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocked hair. She was reported to have been murdered by the Hamas militants.
However, Richarda Louk, mother of Ms Louk, has now said that her daughter is alive. Speaking to German news outlet Bild, Richarda said: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical. You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip! We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now!"
According to Ms Louk's aunt, who spoke to German newspaper Der Spiegel, the 22-year-old was a peace campaigner who had refused to take up military service in Israel, despite this being required. She reportedly used her German passport to help her conscientiously object to serving in the Israeli military due to her pacificst views.
Her mother also launched a campaign to find out what happened to her daughter. In a video appeal posted hours after Ms Louik was taken, Richarda said: "This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas. We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip. I ask you to send us any help or any news. Thank you very much."