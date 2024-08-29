Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old boy has been decapitated in a horror shark attack while he was swimming off the coast of Jamaica.

Divers recovered Jahmari Reid’s body off the coast of Jamaica with his head reportedly bitten off and his left arm missing. The 16-year-old high school student had gone on a solo spearfishing expedition near the busy tourist town of Montego Bay, local police say.

He vanished on Monday (26 August) sparking a frantic hunt. His mauled remains were found on Tuesday morning (27 August).

Shocked witnesses told the Jamaica Observer that the teen's body was left badly mutilated in the attack. Jahmari's heartbroken dad, Michael Reid, was on the beach when divers brought the body back to land.

He said: “I can’t believe that he went to sea by himself and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad."

Michael says he warned his son about the dangers of spearfishing alone before the tragedy. Fisherman Christopher Reynolds, who was with the grief-stricken father on the beach along with a group of locals, said divers claimed to have seen a massive tiger shark in the water near to where Jahmari's body was found.

Locals have tried to shoot the shark which they believe most likely attacked Jahmari. Reynolds added: “All of the fisherman went out there and, while they were diving to take him up, they saw the big shark. They shot at him but they didn’t get him."

Jahmari was a William Knibb Memorial High School student from Trelawny. He was due to return to school in September after the holidays.