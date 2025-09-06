A man has been killed by a shark in Australia.

Beaches were closed today after the fatal mauling of the man in his 50s, and drones searched for the predator.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Long Reef Beach shortly after 10am local time on Saturday (1am BST), responding to reports that a man had suffered critical injuries.

The man has not yet been identified. He was retrieved from the surf and brought to shore but died at the scene. Two sections of a surfboard have been recovered and taken for examination. Police are liaising with wildlife experts to determine the species of shark involved.

Witnesses say the victim was brought ashore by two fellow surfers and that distraught family members rushed to the scene.

Local surfer Bill Sakula told reporters at the beach he heard about the attack while preparing to leave for a morning surf.

“It’s going to send shockwaves through the community,” he said. “Everyone is going to be a little bit nervous for a while.”

Surf Life Saving NSW has deployed a drone to search for further shark activity.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the man involved in this terrible tragedy,” the group’s chief executive Steve Pearce said. He urged people to stay out of the water at the beaches in the vicinity.

The attack is thought to be the first in the state of New South Wales this year. The last time a person was killed by a shark in Sydney was in February 2022. That was the city’s first fatal shark attack since 1963. Shark nets were installed at 51 beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong on Monday as part of a seasonal programme.

How many people die in shark attacks?

Florida Museum keeps records of shark attacks around the world.

It found a worldwide total of 47 confirmed unprovoked attacks in 2024, which it says is in line with the most recent five-year (2019-2023) average of 64 incidents annually. There were seven confirmed shark-related fatalities last year, four of which were assigned as unprovoked. This number is in line with the five-year annual global average of six unprovoked fatalities per year.