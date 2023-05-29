After the success of conservative and far-right parties during Spain's regional elections, socialist PM Pedro Sánchez has called an early election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a snap election, after his coalition returned disappointing results during the country's recent regional and municipal elections.

Spain's general election had already been scheduled to take place in December 2023. However, Sánchez has moved forward the date of the next general election to 23 July.

He made the decision one day after the devastating regional election results were confirmed. The conservative People's Party (PP) said prior to the vote that they would be using it as a de-facto referendum on Sánchez's minority government coalition.

The PM's Socialist Worker's party (PSOE) has been in a coalition with the far-left Unidas Podemos alliance since January 2020. It marked the first time that the country had a coalition government since returning to a democratic model.

What were the results of Spain's regional elections?

Sánchez's socialist party was resoundingly defeated in the regional and municipal elections. The vote was focusing on the city council administration of major cities across Spain, as well as local governments for each region.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, has called an early election after his party suffered disappointing results during the country's regional elections. (Credit: Getty Images)

The PP secured an absolute majority in areas such as Madrid, as well as picking up wins in Valencia and the Balearic Islands, which were previously controlled by PSOE. The PP exceeded expectations in the election and continues to build on its position in the polls, where it is picking up support for its opposition to Sánchez's coalition.

However, there are still regions in which the PP did not achieve an outright majority win. Without full control in these areas, the PP looks set to team up with the far-right party Vox, which also saw a boost in popularity from the regional elections.

The PP's lurch to the right from the political centre became apparent while under the helm of former leader Pablo Casado, who sought to pick up support from the Vox party. While current leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has been attempting to pull the party back into the centre-right, the newly-formed deals will tie the two parties together.

What did Pedro Sánchez say about the Spanish general election?

Following the confirmation of votes, Sánchez told reporters that he had informed King Felipe of his decision. He said: “I’ve taken this decision in view of yesterday’s election results.

“The first consequence of the results is that magnificent socialist regional presidents and mayors who have governed impeccably have lost despite the fact that many of them increased their support yesterday. The second consequence is that many, many institutions will be administered by new majorities comprising the People’s Party and Vox.”

He added: “I think we need a clarification when it comes to what the Spanish people want, a clarification when it comes to the policies that the national government should offer, and a clarification when it comes to the political groups that should lead this phase.

“There’s only one infallible method for resolving those doubts, and that method is democracy. As a result, I think the best thing is for Spanish men and women to have their say and to decide the country’s political direction as soon as possible.”