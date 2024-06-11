Switzerland: Tourist, 16, found dead in Le Trient river after falling 328ft down embankment while hiking with best friend's family
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 16-year-old American tourist has died after falling about 328ft down an embankment while hiking in Switzerland. The girl was hiking in the Gorges Mystérieuses in Trient, a tiny municipality in the canton of Valais, which borders France and Italy, with her best friend's family when she tripped.
Valais cantonal police said the teen then rolled down the embankment for about 328ft (100m) and, despite rapid response from emergency services, she was found dead in the bed of the Le Trient river. The incident occurred on Sunday morning (9 June).
Her friend's father had to be extracted by rescuers after getting stuck in a rock wall. It is reported that he had presumably tried to find the girl. He was not injured.
Police and the prosecutor's office have opened an investigation into her death. Investigators are working to determine why she fell, but say she certainly did so after having tripped.
Two Air Glaciers helicopters and the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization, along with the Muveran-Trient rescue column and emergency psychologists, responded to the accident. Neither the identity of the victim, nor of the family she had been hiking with, has not yet been made public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.