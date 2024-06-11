Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old American tourist has died after falling about 328ft down an embankment while hiking in Switzerland. The girl was hiking in the Gorges Mystérieuses in Trient, a tiny municipality in the canton of Valais, which borders France and Italy, with her best friend's family when she tripped.

Valais cantonal police said the teen then rolled down the embankment for about 328ft (100m) and, despite rapid response from emergency services, she was found dead in the bed of the Le Trient river. The incident occurred on Sunday morning (9 June).

Her friend's father had to be extracted by rescuers after getting stuck in a rock wall. It is reported that he had presumably tried to find the girl. He was not injured.

Police and the prosecutor's office have opened an investigation into her death. Investigators are working to determine why she fell, but say she certainly did so after having tripped.