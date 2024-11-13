Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 45-year-old teacher accused of stabbing her three children to death in the family’s alpine home, has been found dead.

French-Swiss national Deborah Pel, was found dead in Switzerland after reportedly fleeing her home in Taninges, France and leaving a note. She was discovered in her car, according to the French newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

The bodies of Pel’s three children, aged two, 11, and 13, were reportedly discovered by their grandparents in the family’s home, located 10 miles from the Swiss border. Initial reports suggested the children's father, who is the biological parent of the youngest child, had found the bodies, but authorities have now clarified that it was the grandparents.

Pel allegedly fled the scene in an Audi SUV, prompting a massive manhunt involving around 60 French police officers, helicopters, and diving squads. Swiss authorities were alerted due to her dual citizenship and flagged her vehicle as it entered Switzerland.

A surveillance officer closes the road to the hamlet above Taninges, French Alps, where three children were found dead the day before, on November 13, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

The motive behind the killings remains unknown. Local media have reported that Pel struggled with depression and had recently transferred from her teaching position at Adelin-Malgrand school in Samoëns to a new school in Marnaz after complaints from parents about her strictness. Pel was a respected member of the local community, known for her involvement in the town’s music programmes. A keen flautist, she had received an award in 2022 for 30 years of dedication to music.

The headteacher of the Jacques Brel middle school in Taninges, where the two older children were enrolled, declined to comment. Meanwhile, the school in Marnaz where Pel taught is preparing to address concerns from students and parents. A substitute teacher has been appointed to take over her class.

The Bonneville public prosecutor's office is leading the investigation. Police are interviewing the family’s relatives as they work to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.