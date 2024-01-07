A toddler has died after being run over by a truck in a tragic accident at a holiday park in New South Wales, Australia

A toddler has died after being run over by a truck in a holiday park in New South Wales, Australia. Emergency services were called to try and save the one-year-old on Saturday morning (6 January) but they died in hospital.

The incident happened at Fashions Mount Rd at Lake Burrendong, New South Wales. A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed in a statement the child had died as doctors tried to save them in the hospital after arriving in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were quickly at the scene before the child was airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Police are now investigating the incident.

The holiday park is a popular location for families and those who like boating, fishing and kayaking. Lake Burrendong is a massive man-made reservoir which can be three times the size of Sydney Harbour when it’s full.

A NSW spokesperson said: ‘A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the state’s Mid-West. Just before 11.00am on Saturday 6 January 2024, emergency services were called to a holiday park at Mumbil, about 75km south-east of Dubbo, following reports of a one-year-old child being struck by a vehicle.

“Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived to find a one-year-old boy had been hit by a utility. The child was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to the Childrens Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

