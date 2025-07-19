A woman, 35, has died at Tomorrowland hours after the festival opened following a devastating blaze.

The Canadian, 35, was among tens of thousands of revellers at the site in Boom, near Antwerp, Belgium, on the opening night. The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp said they were looking into the death of a woman who had been at the festival.

She was reportedly rushed to hospital after falling unwell, where she tragically died. Officials said they have not determined the cause of her death and have launched an investigation.

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said: "She received first aid and was then transferred to the University Hospital of Antwerp," reports Brussels Morning. Debby continued: “We were informed she passed away there. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.

A woman, 35, has died at Tomorrowland hours after the festival opened following a devastating blaze. (Photo: Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

"The Antwerp prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of death and will update further on this matter.” At least five deaths have been reported at Tomorrowland festivals over the years.

In 2018 two foreign female attendees died from water intoxication after ecstasy use in combination with heat and dancing. In 2019 a A 27‑year‑old man from India collapsed at the festival, was hospitalised, and later died.

There was also a 26‑year‑old festival staff member who died on-site in a separate incident. During one weekend, a 35‑year‑old Thai visitor died after being found unconscious, and the same weekend saw the death of a crew member.