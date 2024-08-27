Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star gymnast has plunged to her death while allegedly taking a selfie at a popular tourist spot in Germany.

Natalie Stichova, 23, was declared dead six days after she fell nearly 262 feet down Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria. The tragic fall reportedly took place near the picturesque Neuschwanstein Castle (the castle that inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty), as the Czech athlete was trying to capture the perfect Instagram picture on August 15.

Natalie's friend told German media she had been standing very close to the edge of the mountain when she slipped while setting up the shot in front of the castle. The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "She fell from a height of about 262 feet (80 metres). We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off."

The young woman was alongside two friends and her boyfriend, David, when tragedy struck. Local media reported that Natalie initially survived the harrowing fall with grave injuries, and was swiftly airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

However, reports say that her family took her life support off due to irreversible brain damage. Natalie was a well-known sports star in her home country and had recently started training junior athletes herself.

Her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, expressed their condolences in a statement. It read: “With deep sorrow, we announce that our wonderful friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natalie Stichova, has left us forever due to a tragic accident.

"She lost her fight for life on August 21 at 5.30am. Natalie spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support. To honour Natalie's memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium." Natalie's grieving mother added: "There is no one who didn't love her. Our Natalie was the sweetest person."